Nepalese man held with stolen cellphone

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

The Rama Mandi police have arrested a man with a stolen mobile phone after the police was tipped off about his movements.

A naka was set up to nab the accused Mann Bahadur, a resident of Argajahi in Nepal, at Rama Mandi. Bahadur, currently a resident of Prithvi Nagar in Jalandhar, was arrested from the Kali Sarak area and a stolen black-coloured Oppo phone was recovered from his possession. As per the police, there are no previous cases registered against him. A case under Sections 457, 380 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him at the Rama mandi police station.

The police said the accused was allegedly involved in stealing cellphones from people’s homes. They said he would be presented in the court and his remand would be obtained.