New Amrit Vihar firing case solved, 4 suspects arrested

Pistols, cartridges, 2 two-wheelers seized from their possession

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Chahal addresses a press conference after the arrest of four suspects (faces covered) in connection with the firing case, in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 2

The city police claimed to have solved the firing incident that took place at New Amrit Vihar here yesterday afternoon and arrested four persons in this regard. Two miscreants fired gunshots into the air following a minor altercation over bike collision. The suspects later snatched a bike from two school students at the gunpoint and fled from the spot.

The suspects were arrested from near Wariana bridge on the Kapurthala road here today. Those arrested have been identified as Vikas Kumar, alias Billa (24), Jotnath, alias Kaka (28), Ajay Kumar, alias Ajju (26), and Bobby (24).

20 snatching, theft cases cracked

With the arrest of these four persons, the city police not only cracked this firing case but also solved about 20 snatching and theft cases reported from different areas of the city in the past two years. Three suspects - Vikas, Jotnath and Ajay - are habitual offenders as FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act are already registered against them. —Kuldeep Singh Chahal, Commissioner of Police

The police have recovered two pistols, four bullets, one revolver, five bullets, a country-made illegal pistol, a cartridge and two motorcycles from their possession.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, during a press conference, said Surendra Kumar, a resident of Salempur, was on his way back home when his bike collided with two bike-borne youths. The complainant, Surendra, and the suspects started quarrelling over the damage caused to their bikes. In the meantime, the latter opened fire in the air before fleeing from the spot.

“Some distance away, two school students showed up on a bike. The suspects took away their bike at gunpoint and fled from the spot,” they said.

CP Chahal said with the arrest of these four persons, the city police not only cracked this firing case but also solved about 20 snatching and theft cases reported from different areas of the city in the past two years. He said three suspects - Vikas, Jotnath and Ajay - were habitual offenders as FIRs under various sections of the IPC, NDPS Act and Arms Act were already registered against them.

He said a case under Sections 379-B, 279, 336, 427 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against them. Further investigations had been initiated into the matter.

