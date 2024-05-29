New Course at GNDU Media Dept

Jalandhar: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, GNDU Regional Campus, Ladhewali, has started a five-year integrated programme on Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication from the session 2024-25. Class XII pass candidates with 50 per cent marks in any stream can apply for the course by visiting Guru Nanak Dev University website. The course has multiple exit options. At present, the department is also running only a two year masters degree in journalism and mass communication where the students can seek admission after graduation.
Mathematics Activity
Eklavya School organised an online mathematics activity. The activity aims to foster scientific temperament among the youth and encourage them in the world of mathematics. Various activities were organised for students. Class I enjoyed 'Shapes pizza- A delight and fun way counting', Class II and Class III participated in even and odd numbers and place value. Classes IV and V5 participated in various activities such as paper plate clock, Roman numbers and fractions..
Student commissioned as Officer
In a proud moment for Innocent Hearts School, its alumni Sub Lieutenant Saksham Gupta has got commissioned as an officer in the Indian Navy and has been granted permanent commission. This year only four candidates were selected from Punjab and Saksham Gupta was the only one from Jalandhar to make it. The passing out parade was held at Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Kerala.
