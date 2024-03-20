New court complex building to open today

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 19

Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, acting Chief of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, will inaugurate the new court complex building at the Chandigarh Road through videoconference tomorrow.

District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa said 11 courtrooms had been constructed in the court complex. Apart from this, it has several facilities such as parking area, lifts, drinking water, washroom and dispensary so that residents do not face any problems.

