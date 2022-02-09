New Covid cases see a huge dip in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar, February 8
From over 500 daily Covid-19 cases reported a week ago to 100 fresh infections on Monday, the Covid cases have seen a huge decline on Tuesday. As many as 30 new infections were reported today and with this, the Covid tally in the district has reached 77,705.
As many as 75,327 persons have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar stands at 816. With no death reported in the district today, the deceased tally in Jalandhar remains 1562.
Of the 20, 26,662 samples collected in the district, so far, 18,65,677 samples have tested negative. Meanwhile, those tested positive include residents belonging to Sant Nagar, Kishanpura, Ram Bagh, Guru Gobind Singh Avenue, VPO Wadala among other areas.
No new case in Nawanshahr
In Nawanshar, no new cases of Covid were reported on Tuesday, and with this, the district tally stands at 13,328. Meanwhile, this is for the fourth consecutive day today that no new death was reported in the district and the number of active cases too has gone down from 77 on Monday to 67.
16 positive in Hoshiarpur
Sixteen new cases of Covid-19 were reported from Hoshiarpur on Tuesday, taking the tally to 40,376. With one fresh death due to Covid, the total death toll has risen to 1,075. There were 433 active cases in the district.
