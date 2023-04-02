New Dashmesh Nagar residents in Jalandhar up in arms, want liquor vend shut

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

Residents of New Dashmesh Nagar today gathered in large numbers in front of a liquor vend to protest the opening of the vend in the area. They demanded that the vend be shut or moved to some non-residential area.

It was around 10 am today when the residents reportedly reached the spot and blocked the entry to the liquor vend. They raised slogans against the district administration and the Excise Department for allowing liquor vends to operate in residential areas.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Ankit, one of the protesters, said the liquor vend was opened a few months back. He said that in February, the residents had submitted a complaint to the administration and the Excise Department, demanding that the vend be shifted to some other spot.

“We residents also talked to the owner of the liquor vend. He had assured us that he would shift the vend by March 31. We were expecting that he would not open the shop today, but he did. That is what spurred us to stage a protest,” he said.

The residents rued that women and children feel unsafe in the area due to the presence of drunken miscreants. They added that they have protested against the opening of this liquor vend many times in the past but the authorities concerned have failed to act.

“If the liquor vend isn’t closed within the next few days, we residents would take to the roads and protest against the administration,” warned another protester, Karan.