New District Attorney joins office in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 7

New District Attorney (Prosecution) Dinesh Kumar Verma today assumed office at district court complex, Jalandhar. He would also be holding the charge of District Attorney (Legal) Jalandhar.

After joining his charge, the District Attorney said he would accord top priority to further speed up prosecutions in pending court cases so that timely justice could be delivered to parties concerned.

Verma had joined the department in 2014 as Deputy District Attorney and has served as Deputy DA (Legal) at Fazilka and Deputy DA Administration at Ludhiana. He got promoted as District Attorney last year.

He also said that no stone would be left unturned to ensure timely completion of prosecution in pending cases so that cases could be matured before the courts in due period of time.

He mentioned that he would remain available for public in his office, where they can seek his assistance during office hours adding that regular review would also be held to expedite the legal process.