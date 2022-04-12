New halls constructed at Apahaj Ashram

Jalandhar, April 11
Two halls have been completed at the Apahaj Ashram in Jalandhar, which were got constructed by SK Trehan, Chairman, International Divinity Foundation, in memory of his parents late Lal Dai Trehan and Harbilas Trehan. The halls were inaugurated by SK Trehan and his family after the havan Ceremony and the sankirtan held at the newly constructed building.
Sunita Kapur, co-chairperson, recited the devotional bhajans of Lord Rama and Maa Durga. Trehan said these halls have been constructed with a cost of Rs 35 lakhs and these wards will be used for the senior citizens and old age people residing in the ashram. Chairman Tarsem Kapur appreciated the efforts of the Trehan family for the cause and a great help to the ashram.
Master Mohan Lal former Transport Minister, Punjab, Dr Ramesh Chander Khosla, Vinod Trehan, Anil Trehan, Anoop Trehan, Ajay Trehan, Parveen Nayyar, Anirudh Trehan, Varun Trehan were present on the occasion.
