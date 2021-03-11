New IKGPTU VC makes maiden visit to varsity, bats for more admissions

Kapurthala, April 26

Principal Secretary Technical Education and the 17th Vice-Chancellor of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) Rahul Bhandari visited the campus on Tuesday for the first time.

Making a surprise inspection, the VC visited the classrooms and interacted with students. He directed the deans to provide necessary equipment in hostels, playgrounds, bus stop outside the university, canteen infrastructure and in the academic buildings.

A 1997-batch IAS officer, Bhandari has recently taken over the charge as the Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training Department of the state. As per the orders of Governor Punjab, the additional charge of the post of VC has been vested with the Principal Secretary Technical Education till a regular appointment as per the UGC.

During his first meeting with various department heads, officers and faculty members of the university, he said faculty, academic staff and administrative officers should work together. He also reviewed the preparations of the university for the new admission session 2022-23. He advised to get a good number of admissions with quality students. He asked the admission cell officials to publicise about the infrastructure of the university, faculty with maximum PhD qualifications and the availability of colleges near to students’ homes established in each district of the state. He ordered the university authorities to take a new initiative within a week to provide admission opportunities to students near their homes. He also advised faculty and staff to promote the university’s initiatives towards quality technical education. He encouraged the university faculty and officials to do exemplary work in admissions.

Bhandari addressed the faculty and told them, “Universities are for the students and from the students. To build a prosperous knowledge society, universities should work tirelessly. It is important for the staff of educational institutions to be very much serious and responsible for the work related to facilitation to the education sector.” He emphasised that the problems and requirements of the students have to be resolved first.