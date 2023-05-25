New Kapurthala DC stresses transparency

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 24

On Wednesday, Karnail Singh, a 2015 batch IAS officer, took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Kapurthala district. Karnail Singh expressed his pride in serving the land where the first Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, had shown the path of brotherhood to humanity.

The DC highlighted his priorities, saying that he would strive to ensure that the district administration delivers maximum benefits from welfare schemes to the people, while providing government services in a transparent and accountable manner.

During his first day in office, the Deputy Commissioner conducted a meeting with Rajpal Singh Sandhu, the SSP of Kapurthala, along with other civil and police officials from the district. A guard of honour was presented to him by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included ADC (G) Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu, ADC Phagwara, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupam Kler and SP Tejbir Singh Hundal.