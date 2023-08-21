New policy to revive sports at grassroots level: Minister

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 20

Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh today said the new sports policy of the Punjab Government was aimed at reviving the glory days of sports at the grassroots level by laying major focus on creating modernised sports infrastructure, specialised coaching/training of players, etc., to produce champions.

While felicitating Sandeep, a head constable posted at the PAP who had won a gold medal in 400m hurdles during the World Police Games in his house, Balkar Singh said he had made the country and the state proud by bagging the gold at the world stage.

The Minister said the Punjab Government would make adequate arrangements for specialised training and coaching for Sandeep so that he could bring more laurels for the country. The Minister said under the new policy, sports nurseries would be established throughout Punjab and the strength of coaches would also be enhanced from 309 to 2,360.

For the preparation of international sports competitions, the Minister said a sum of Rs 15 lakh would be given for the first time for Olympics and Paralympics. Moreover, 200 hostel rooms would be established in each district to prepare sportspersons for national-level competitions, he said, adding that winners of gold, silver and bronze medals in the Olympics would be given a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

The Indian police contingent exhibited outstanding performance in the World Police Games held in Winnipeg (Canada). The 18-member sports team of the Punjab Police made a significant contribution by winning a total of 42 medals. Punjab Police players won 27 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals.