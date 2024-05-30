Newfoundland students visit LPU

Phagwara,May 29
To promote international collaboration and cultural academic exchange, LPU recently welcomed 10 students from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, who concluded their one-week ‘Study India Programme (SIP)’ at the university. The Canadian students got a comprehensive introduction to the vibrant culture and heritage of Punjab during their visit. They had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich village life, gaining first-hand experience of the local traditions and customs.
As part of the study exchange programme, the students participated in a diverse range of academic activities organised by different schools. The school of biosciences held informative sessions on the food regulation system in India in which they got information about different laws related to the food industry, consumer and manufacturing rights for the food and nutrition. The School of Agriculture organised an agriculture field trip at LPU farms to learn about the latest advancements in the agriculture of India. The students also had the chance to attend ayurveda and yoga classes. During the ayurveda class, they learnt about Indian medical history. They also gained knowledge about Hindi and attended cooking classes to learn more on cultural diversity in India.
LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said cross-cultural learning and studying can transform the way we view the world. “It’s heartening to witness the enthusiasm with which these students immersed themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture and academic pursuits during their stay at LPU. These initiatives not only strengthen bilateral ties between nations and universities but also serve as catalysts for mutual learning and growth,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner