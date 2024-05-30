Newfoundland students visit LPU

Our Correspondent

To promote international collaboration and cultural academic exchange, LPU recently welcomed 10 students from Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, who concluded their one-week ‘Study India Programme (SIP)’ at the university. The Canadian students got a comprehensive introduction to the vibrant culture and heritage of Punjab during their visit. They had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich village life, gaining first-hand experience of the local traditions and customs.

As part of the study exchange programme, the students participated in a diverse range of academic activities organised by different schools. The school of biosciences held informative sessions on the food regulation system in India in which they got information about different laws related to the food industry, consumer and manufacturing rights for the food and nutrition. The School of Agriculture organised an agriculture field trip at LPU farms to learn about the latest advancements in the agriculture of India. The students also had the chance to attend ayurveda and yoga classes. During the ayurveda class, they learnt about Indian medical history. They also gained knowledge about Hindi and attended cooking classes to learn more on cultural diversity in India.

LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said cross-cultural learning and studying can transform the way we view the world. “It’s heartening to witness the enthusiasm with which these students immersed themselves in the vibrant tapestry of Indian culture and academic pursuits during their stay at LPU. These initiatives not only strengthen bilateral ties between nations and universities but also serve as catalysts for mutual learning and growth,” he added.

