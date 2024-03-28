Newly established Nawanshahr court complex becomes operational

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

From technologically advanced courtrooms to comfortable waiting areas for litigants, the newly established judicial courts complex in Nawanshahr offers a comprehensive range of amenities. Inaugurated just over a week ago, the complex commenced operations today amidst a ceremonial rendition of the National Anthem.

Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, District and Sessions Judge in Nawanshahr, highlighted the significance of the complex, inaugurated last week by Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia. He stated that the establishment marked a significant milestone in the collective pursuit of a ‘more just and equitable society.’

Bajwa emphasised that the new complex is expected to foster a legal environment with state-of-the-art facilities meticulously crafted to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the judicial process.

He further underscored the importance of judicial infrastructure in ensuring the smooth dispensation of justice, noting that every facet of the courts complex has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of the legal community.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nawanshahr