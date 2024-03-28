Newly established Nawanshahr court complex becomes operational

Chandigarh, March 27
From technologically advanced courtrooms to comfortable waiting areas for litigants, the newly established judicial courts complex in Nawanshahr offers a comprehensive range of amenities. Inaugurated just over a week ago, the complex commenced operations today amidst a ceremonial rendition of the National Anthem.
Kanwaljit Singh Bajwa, District and Sessions Judge in Nawanshahr, highlighted the significance of the complex, inaugurated last week by Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia. He stated that the establishment marked a significant milestone in the collective pursuit of a ‘more just and equitable society.’
Bajwa emphasised that the new complex is expected to foster a legal environment with state-of-the-art facilities meticulously crafted to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the judicial process.
He further underscored the importance of judicial infrastructure in ensuring the smooth dispensation of justice, noting that every facet of the courts complex has been designed to cater to the evolving needs of the legal community.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty