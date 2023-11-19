Newly married woman dies at in-laws house

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 18

A newly married woman identified as Komal (26) died under mysterious circumstances at her in-laws house in Green Land locality in Hadiabad, a sub-town, on Saturday afternoon.

The parents of the deceased alleged that their daughter was beaten to death by her in-laws. The deceased was a resident of Mansa Devi Nagar in Phagwara. She got married to Amarjit Singh seven months ago.

Baljit Kaur, mother of the deceased, residents and relatives protested against her in-laws and the police. The body of deceased bore several injury marks on neck and back.

Baljinder Singh, Station House Officer, Satnampura, said the police had rounded up Amarjit Singh, husband of the deceased, her father-in-law Baljit Singh and mother-in-law Harwinder Kaur for investigation. Though no FIR was registered, 10 relatives of the deceased were called to record their statement for further legal action. The police sent the body of the deceased to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

#Phagwara