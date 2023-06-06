NGO distributes eco-friendly carry bags

Jalandhar, June 5
NGO Eduyouth Foundation distributed eco-friendly carry bags and various types of plants. More than 200 plants of various varieties such as neem, mango, havikas, jacaranda, jamun, etc., were distributed among local residents.
NGO president Kanwar Sartaj Singh said young team of the NGO had been conducting plants langar and plantation drives for the past four years. “The whole world suffered due to shortage of oxygen during Covid-19 pandemic. We must all realise the importance of vegetation and greenery in our surroundings,” he said.
