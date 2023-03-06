NGO holds medical camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 5

City-based NGO Eduyouth Foundation organised a free medical check-up and blood donation camp at the PPR market in collaboration with The Veda Vibes on Sunday. The check-up included free tests of blood sugar, blood pressure, uric acid and pulse diagnosis.

Free medicines were also distributed to more than 400 patients on the occasion. The blood donation camp got a massive response as 200 units of blood were collected at the camp.

Valmiki Sabha president Chandan Grewal was the chief guest at the camp and Surinder Singh Sodhi, halqa in-charga, Jalandhar Cantt, and Sarabjit Kaur, councillor, ward No. 25, were the guests of honour.

Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, the president of the NGO, said Dr Arun Kumar, the owner of Veda Vibes, was associated with his NGO and had been making commendable efforts towards providing medical facilities to needy people.