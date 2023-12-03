NGO lodges complaint over ‘violence’ in song

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 2

An NGO, Mission 6213 Punjab, has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police over the alleged glorification of violence in song “Arjan Vailly” in movie “Animal”.

MP Singh, head of the NGO, demanded that the song be removed from YouTube and it should not be played in Punjab. He said the Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken a notice of the fact that glorification of liquor, drugs, violence and brandishing of guns and grenades in songs in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh had increased in the recent times.

He said the DGP had also issued a directive against glorification of such songs as they had a negative impact on children in their impressionable age.

The NGO said appropriate punitive action should be taken against the singer and writer of the song.