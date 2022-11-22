NGO president honoured with 'Vishisht Akademi Samman'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 21

Pankaj Sarpal, president, NGO Satyamev Jayate Society, was honoured with ‘Vishisht Akademi Samman’ by the Punjab Kala Sahitya Akademi for his selfless work, achievements and outstanding contribution in various fields of social service.

He was honoured during the NGO’s 26th annual ceremony in Jalandhar.

A member of the Punjab Kala Sahitya Akademi said Sarpal had been making his contribution to the development of the society for many decades. “Under his leadership, the NGO, Satyamev Jayate Society, is creating awareness among every section of the society and especially through seminars in various schools and colleges, it is bringing awareness among the young generation by making them aware of the ill-effects of drugs so that people can be removed from the web of drugs,” he added.

Pankaj Sarpal said in order to get rid of social evils prevailing in society, it is very important to educate people.

He said he along with his school and college classmates started this NGO with the motive to eradicate social evils like intoxication, drug addiction and female foeticide.

Expressing his gratitude to the Akademi, Sarpal said the honour he received would further increase his strength, passion and enthusiasm to do work.