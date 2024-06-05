NHAI hikes tax at toll plazas

Phagwara, June 4
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that had rolled back its earlier decision to hike toll tax on national highways and expressways from April 1 owing to Lok Sabha elections, has announced an increase in tax at toll plazas immediately after the completion of the poll process on June 1. The hike is to be effective from Sunday midnight (June 2).
Confirming this, manager of the Ladhowal toll plaza Deepender Kumar said that every car owner would now have to shell out Rs 220 for a single journey and Rs 330 for multiple journey to travel a distance of merely 12 km from Phillaur to Ludhiana. Light vehicle owners will pay Rs 355 for single journey and Rs 535 for multiple journey.
He said bus and truck drivers would have to pay Rs 745 for single journey and Rs 1,120 for multiple journey while more heavy vehicles would have to pay Rs 1,170 for single journey and Rs 1,755 for multiple journey. He said only necessary increases had been made, which was an annual exercise. He said monthly pass for the vehicle owners residing within a radius of 20 km will now be available for Rs 340 per month.
