Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 9

Love knows no boundaries. The saying rings true when it comes to Belgian woman Jagdeep Kaur, who tied the knot with a Kapurthala-based Nihang Sikh a few months ago. The couple now resides in Sidhwan Dona village.

The couple was recently spotted during the Gurpurb celebrations at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi.

Zail Singh, the husband, recalled, “I texted her on Facebook Messenger. She replied to me, telling me that I should either write in English or send her voice messages. I sent her a voice message and she started responding. This is how we started communicating.” As both grew closer to each other, they finally decided to get married.” Singh added, “She came here (in India) and we got married as per the Sikh traditions.”

The woman turned into a baptised Sikh and changed her name to Jagdeep Kaur. She now wears the Nihang attire.

Jagdeep, who towers over her husband, said, “We have spent some days in Anandpur Sahib and I have learnt a lot about Sikhism. I really enjoy wearing the bana of a Nihang woman. I want to serve the community in Punjab.”

