Nine-day rally: 3,377 appear for Agniveer recruitment in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, December 13

After more than 8,000 candidates appeared for the Combined Entrance Examination organised by the Indian Army, nearly 3,377 qualified youth are appearing for the Agniveer recruitment at a nine-day rally being organised by the Recruitment Office Headquarters, Jalandhar Zone, here.

Candidates during the Agniveer recruitment rally in Jalandhar Cantonment on Wednesday.

The candidates are going through a tough physical drill, which includes completing 1,600m race in a maximum of 5:45 minutes, followed by chin-ups, push-ups, 9-ft ditch jumping and a thorough medical examination. A stringent dope testing is also being done for all candidates.

Sources in the recruitment office shared that two or more candidates were daily testing positive for opium, heroin or tremadol in the Punjab rallies.

The rally at Jalandhar Cantonment, which started on Tuesday, will continue till December 20 for Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr and Tarn Taran districts. Agniveer rallies have already been conducted by Army Recruiting Offices at Ludhiana, Patiala, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Jammu and Srinagar.

Major General RS Ghumman, Zonal Recruiting Officer, said recruitment was being done for Agniveer general duty, technical, clerk/store keeper technical and tradesman categories till December 15. Recruitment was also being done for regular entries as nursing assistant/ nursing assistant veterinary, Sepoy pharma, Havildar surveyor automated cartographer on December 16 and religious teacher junior commissioned officer on December 17 and 18. A total of 524 candidates would be vying for these posts.

A recruitment rally for Women Military Police will also be conducted on December 19. Nearly 3,000 candidates had appeared for the examination and 500 have been picked on the basis of merit.

