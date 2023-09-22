Nine smugglers held with drugs

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 21

The district police arrested nine smugglers and recovered drugs from them at various places.

According to information, the city police have arrested three smugglers and recovered 235 grams of intoxicating powder from them. The suspects have been identified as Avtar Singh, alias Bhola, a resident of Kirti Nagar, Ranveer Singh, alias Mithu, and Amandeep Kumar, residents of Piplanwala.

The Mahilpur police arrested two persons - Harsh Sidhu, alias Padi, a resident of Mahilpur, and Yograj, a resident of Harta, - and recovered 315 grams of heroin and a large quantity of intoxicating injections from them.

The Chabbewal police arrested Balveer Singh, alias Bira, a resident of Bohan, and recovered 105 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The Hariana police arrested Hardeep Singh, alias Monu, a resident of Dhakki Road, Hariana, and recovered 105 grams of intoxicating powder from him.

The Tanda police arrested Sandeep Singh, a resident of Sikri, with 341 grams of intoxicating powder, while the Mukerian police arrested Shamsher Singh, a resident of Hardokhanpur, and recovered 30 grams of intoxicating powder from him.

Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the suspects at the respective police stations.

