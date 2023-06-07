NIRF rankings: LPU soars to 38th place

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

As the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2023 in New Delhi, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has been declared 38th among all government and private universities in India. The LPU jumped nine ranks this year to reach 38th rank.

LPU’s three schools, including those of architecture, law and pharmacy are among the top 20 in India and among top two for research, architecture in the state. LPU has also been ranked top in Punjab for management and law and among top three for pharmacy, agriculture and allied sectors, and as a university.

LPU’s schools of architecture and law are both ranked 16th, individually; pharmacy is 17th; agriculture 27th; management 32; for research 42; and, for engineering it is among top 50 institutions of the country. Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said that the ranking had come as a major inspiration for the varsities all teams.

Meanwhile, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology Jalandhar (NIT-J) has been ranked on 46th position in ‘engineering ranking’ and 72nd in ‘overall ranking’ among top institution of the country. NITJ has secured 10th position among all NITs and 2nd position among NITs in northern region of the country.

In another ranking released on the same day, Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) ranking, NIT Jalandhar has been placed in a ranking band of 11-50, which is another remarkable achievement for the institute. Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, director of the institute, said that steps such as induction of faculty from top ranked institutions/universities, improved faculty to student ratio, and raised infrastructure and research facilities that increased quality research publications, citations, and external sponsorship helped improve the rank. Director, Binod Kumar Kanaujia, highlighted on the remarkable rise in the research outcomes of the institute this year.