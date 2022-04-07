NIT acquires state-of-the-art FESEM facility

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

In its efforts to boost research and consultancy activities in the Institute, Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar, acquired state-of-the-art Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FESEM) under HEFA funding. The inauguration of the facility established in Institute Instrumentation Centre (IIC) was carried out by Professor Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director of the Institute.

Professor Kanaujia said the facility has been established in the institute with an aim to strengthen research in the institute as well as to support the small and medium scale industries and startups in the region which can not afford to acquire these costly facilities.

He said with the installation of such cutting edge state-of-the-art analytical equipment facilities the researchers are now well equipped to create knowledge and thus extend service to the society.

Dr Raman Bedi, Head, Institute Instrumentation Centre said the FESEM facility is equipped with EBSD detector in addition to the standard imaging module and EDS detector. EDS is an X-ray technique used to identify the elemental composition of materials and is very helpful in characterising the materials. —