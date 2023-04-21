 Nit, jalandhar, shines in sports events : The Tribune India

campus notes

Nit, jalandhar, shines in sports events

Nit, jalandhar, shines in sports events

St Soldier students celebrate World Earth Day at Maan Nagar in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has achieved another milestone in athletics, volleyball and cricket tournament titled, Inter Technology Universities Sports Association, organised by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, from April 14 to 16. In cricket (men), the NIT, Jalandhar, won the championship beating NIT, Kurukshetra, in a thrilling final. In volleyball (men), it bagged runner-up position while in athletics men and women, the NIT, Jalandhar, bagged seven gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals. Director Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia has congratulated the players on their achievement.

MGN school observes Earth Day

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, celebrated World Earth Day. An array of creative events were organised to sensitise the children about the conservation of natural resources. Primary Wing kids contributed by making beautiful paintings based on the theme ‘Earth day’. The students wrote exhilarating slogans and made thought-provoking posters. Senior students expressed their ideas in the form of articles in different languages. They also made paper bags to replace plastic bags. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia admired the activities taken in hand by the students and advise them to preserve the natural resources on mother Earth.

DAVIET students get job placement

Six students from Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology and Computer Science Engineering of DAVIET have been selected by BYJU’S at a salary pay packet of Rs 7.50- 8.50 lakh per annum. The company has selected the students after rigorous rounds comprising of online test and personal interview. Dr. Sanjeev Naval, Principal DAVIET, congratulated the students on their success. He wished them the best of luck for all their future endeavours.

KMV organises Workshop on GST

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Practical Aspects of Goods and Services Tax’ for the students. The resource person for the workshop was CA Navya Malhotra, faculty, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi. During the workshop, he acquainted students with concepts like types of GST, inter-state and intra-state transactions, place and time of supply, fixed establishment, input tax credit, system of reverse charge mechanism, HSN, SAC and compensation cess with the help of suitable illustrations. He also discussed the various forms of invoicing, tax invoice, bill of supply and delivery challan in detail and gave practical demonstration to explain different types of GST returns. The workshop was attended by more than 300 students. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed her gratitude to the resource person.

Continuing Medical Education held

The Physiotherapy Department at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, held its first Continuing Medical Education Series-1 in collaboration with Ganga Orthocare Hospital, Rattan Hospital, Clove Dental, and Skope Hospital. Its objective was to provide insight into advances in the medical field from a variety of perspectives. To support the ability of general practitioners, activities were derived from multiple instructional domains. Diverse professionals provided high-quality, comprehensive, and continuous patient care and service throughout the series.

39 students of PCM SD get jobs

A placement drive was organised by the Placement Cell of PCM SD College for Women with the objective of providing students an exposure to the competitive job market. Representatives of various multinational and national companies visited the college campus to interview the students. More than 80 students participated in the drive, out of which 39 were shortlisted for various job opportunities. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar appreciated the endeavours of the placement cell for providing students with job opportunities. TNS

DAV University faculty during an international conference on intellection, innovation and implication in chemistry.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village

2
J & K

J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle

3
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

4
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

5
Nation

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

6
Punjab

Punjab govt mulling recovering cost of legal expenses incurred on keeping UP don at Ropar jail from ministers responsible: Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

8
Nation EXPLAINER

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

9
Nation

Supreme Court orders immediate release of 2 senior UP govt officials

10
Nation

Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive in critical condition 3 days after he went missing on Nepal's Mount Annapurna

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine tricked
Trending

Man outsmarts AI tool ChatGPT to get ‘unethical’ and ‘illegal’ information, netizens in splits to see intelligent machine being tricked

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys 'chaa paani with one and only' Diplo 'Jatt', followed by some bhangra

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are engaged; couple to tie the knot in October

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended after G20 Summit
Amritsar

Work on recarpeting of roads suspended in Amritsar after G20 Summit

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Manali covered in white; tourists, hoteliers elated

Top News

'Terrorists use grenades', search operation continues in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch to hunt them down

Attack on Army vehicle in J-K's Poonch: Massive search operations under way to trace terrorists

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s terror attack were from Punjab

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief submits resignation to Nadda

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap submits resignation to Nadda

Kashyap cited 'personal reasons' for resigning from his post

Murmu’s remarks on Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

President Droupadi Murmu’s remarks on Graham Staines murder were ‘misconstrued’

Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study

Heat waves may come in way of achieving SDGs, reveals study

The observations have been in the study titled ‘Lethal heat ...


Cities

View All

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ajnala

JAC asks AAP govt for open debate on state of education

Eyebrows raised over Batala AAP MLA’s ‘visit’ to Sekhwan police station

Rural health pharmacy officers protest, demand regular jobs

Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

RLA ‘benefitted’ 200 owners by delay in vehicle registration

Ex-taxation officer faces disciplinary action over lapses

No more rain for now, mercury likely to go up

A first: Robot-assisted kidney transplant performed at PGI

High Court puts UT, civic body on notice

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Sisodia ‘scam’ kingpin, charges grave: CBI to HC

Dumping at 3 landfill sites up 5 times, says L-G office

Covid surge: Wear masks, HC tells lawyers, litigants

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

HC raps judicial officer for poor knowledge of law

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

3 of 20 police stations have 42% black spots in Commissionerate

23 more test +ve for covid in Ludhiana

Expedite grain lifting to avoid glut in mandis, say officials

Fire Dept conducts awareness rally

CP distributes power inverters

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Dug-up roads, tardy pace of work on laying pipelines miff Patiala residents

Government buses not adhering to route norms

Vendors removed from Leela Bhawan market

Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Ex-Navy officer clears PPSC exam, appointed DSP