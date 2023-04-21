Nit, jalandhar, shines in sports events

Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology has achieved another milestone in athletics, volleyball and cricket tournament titled, Inter Technology Universities Sports Association, organised by Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, from April 14 to 16. In cricket (men), the NIT, Jalandhar, won the championship beating NIT, Kurukshetra, in a thrilling final. In volleyball (men), it bagged runner-up position while in athletics men and women, the NIT, Jalandhar, bagged seven gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals. Director Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia has congratulated the players on their achievement.

MGN school observes Earth Day

MGN Public School, Kapurthala, celebrated World Earth Day. An array of creative events were organised to sensitise the children about the conservation of natural resources. Primary Wing kids contributed by making beautiful paintings based on the theme ‘Earth day’. The students wrote exhilarating slogans and made thought-provoking posters. Senior students expressed their ideas in the form of articles in different languages. They also made paper bags to replace plastic bags. Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia admired the activities taken in hand by the students and advise them to preserve the natural resources on mother Earth.

DAVIET students get job placement

Six students from Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Information Technology and Computer Science Engineering of DAVIET have been selected by BYJU’S at a salary pay packet of Rs 7.50- 8.50 lakh per annum. The company has selected the students after rigorous rounds comprising of online test and personal interview. Dr. Sanjeev Naval, Principal DAVIET, congratulated the students on their success. He wished them the best of luck for all their future endeavours.

KMV organises Workshop on GST

The PG Department of Commerce and Business Administration from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Practical Aspects of Goods and Services Tax’ for the students. The resource person for the workshop was CA Navya Malhotra, faculty, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi. During the workshop, he acquainted students with concepts like types of GST, inter-state and intra-state transactions, place and time of supply, fixed establishment, input tax credit, system of reverse charge mechanism, HSN, SAC and compensation cess with the help of suitable illustrations. He also discussed the various forms of invoicing, tax invoice, bill of supply and delivery challan in detail and gave practical demonstration to explain different types of GST returns. The workshop was attended by more than 300 students. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi expressed her gratitude to the resource person.

Continuing Medical Education held

The Physiotherapy Department at CT Group of Institutions, Shahpur, held its first Continuing Medical Education Series-1 in collaboration with Ganga Orthocare Hospital, Rattan Hospital, Clove Dental, and Skope Hospital. Its objective was to provide insight into advances in the medical field from a variety of perspectives. To support the ability of general practitioners, activities were derived from multiple instructional domains. Diverse professionals provided high-quality, comprehensive, and continuous patient care and service throughout the series.

39 students of PCM SD get jobs

A placement drive was organised by the Placement Cell of PCM SD College for Women with the objective of providing students an exposure to the competitive job market. Representatives of various multinational and national companies visited the college campus to interview the students. More than 80 students participated in the drive, out of which 39 were shortlisted for various job opportunities. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar appreciated the endeavours of the placement cell for providing students with job opportunities. TNS