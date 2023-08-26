NIT’s 6 profs among top 2% scientists in world

Jalandhar, August 25
Coming as a big boost, six faculty members of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT) have been picked as the top 2 per cent of the scientists around the globe for the year 2023.
The survey was published in Elsevier by Prof John PA Ioannidis of Stanford University, USA. The selection is based on the top 1,00,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. Director of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, professor BK Kanaujiya has congratulated the faculty members for the achievement. The scientists whose names have been listed include professor BK Kanaujia (Director), professor BS Kaith (HoD), Dr Uma Shanker (Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry), Dr Arvind Kumar (Associate Professor, Department of Physics), Dr Satyender Singh (Assistant Professor) and Dr Samayveer Singh (Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering).
