No bias in granting permission for Dasehra celebrations: Cops

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 8

A day after representatives of several organizations met Phagwara SP Mukhtiar Rai alleging denial of celebrations of Dasehra at Onkar Nagar and biased action by the police, DSP Jaspreet Singh today clarified that all celebrations were organised as per law and traditions.

Addressing mediapersons at the City Police Station here today, he appealed people not to pay heed to any rumours and assured them of a hassle-free festival season.

One group created trouble SDM gave permission to one group. The other group vowed to celebrate festival without permission and created trouble. —Jaspreet Singh, Phagwara DSP

Giving details of the Onkar Nagar episode, the DSP said, “There was a dispute between two groups — namely Rashtriya Yuva Hindu Sangathan and the Youth Hindu Welfare Association — on Dasehra celebrations. After scrutiny of permission requests of both the parties, the Phagwara SDM gave permission to the Youth Hindu Welfare Association. However, the other group members also vowed to celebrate the festival without permission.”

The DSP further said on the festival eve, thorough arrangements were put in place to maintain law and order. However, the Rashtriya Yuva Hindu Sangathan forcibly tried to enter the premises along with two effigies. Due to the deployment of police personnel, they were unable to enter the premises. They left the headless effigies outside the premises, even though the administration requested them to take them along.

The DSP said a four-member committee would be made by the SDM to dispose of the headless effigies as per customs. He also said a strict action would be taken against anyone trying to disturb peace and harmony of the city.

AAP urges cm mann to take strict action

AAP district president Madam Lalit, state joint secretary Nirmal Singh, Kashmir Singh Malhi, Santosh Kumar Gogi and others have urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.