No dengue-related death in Panchhat so far, says SMO

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 29

Panchhat Senior Medical Officer Dr Manjit Kumar today categorically stated that no dengue-related death has been reported in Panchhat.

In a statement today, the Senior Medical Officer rubbished the rumours surrounding the cause of the recent death of a resident, Hardayal Singh (70). He contended that the probable cause of the death of the man was multiple-organ failure. Kumar also noted that there was no history of fever in this case. More than 60 samples of suspected dengue cases were collected in Panchhat today.

He added that fogging was carried out in as many as 75 houses in the village today. A total of 778 containers were checked in village, out of which 25 containers contained mosquito larvae. The number of active dengue cases has not yet breached the 11-mark in Panchhat.