No dengue-related death in Panchhat so far, says SMO

Phagwara, October 29
Panchhat Senior Medical Officer Dr Manjit Kumar today categorically stated that no dengue-related death has been reported in Panchhat.
In a statement today, the Senior Medical Officer rubbished the rumours surrounding the cause of the recent death of a resident, Hardayal Singh (70). He contended that the probable cause of the death of the man was multiple-organ failure. Kumar also noted that there was no history of fever in this case. More than 60 samples of suspected dengue cases were collected in Panchhat today.
He added that fogging was carried out in as many as 75 houses in the village today. A total of 778 containers were checked in village, out of which 25 containers contained mosquito larvae. The number of active dengue cases has not yet breached the 11-mark in Panchhat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...