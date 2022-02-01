No Development, No Vote

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Residents say the MLA hasn’t visited village even once in last five years and no grant has been sanctioned for development till date

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, January 31

Sansarpur village that falls in Jalandhar Cantonment constituency has a very special place in the history of sports. Not many know, this small village has produced as many as 14 Olympians — nine have played for India, four for Kenya and one for Canada — and all belonging to the same street here.

Also read: Sansarpur: Mecca of hockey

Besides, it has also churned out over 300 international and national-level hockey players for the country. But little did the present and past governments have done to revive the lost glory of the village and to motivate the present generation to take up the sport as a profession.

Garbage lies unattended right in front of school. Sarabjit Singh

“After every five years, the candidates come and make fake promises to build schools, roads and stadiums here, and then after winning elections, they just ignore us and our demands,” said Azaad Singh, whose 28-year-old son died due to drug addiction around 10 years ago. He said this time they were a bit more hurt as the former Olympian, who himself is associated with the sport the village is popular for, did nothing.

He further said it’s not just him, but the 80 per cent of the village has decided to boycott the incumbent MLA as almost a decade has passed under his leadership, but no major development has taken place.

Talking to Jalandhar Tribune, Sonu Gill, the sarpanch of the village, said: “If only NRIs have to work for our village, then what was the need of the MLA or any government.” He said drug menace and unemployment have been the major reasons behind the village’s downfall in Indian hockey but what has the government done, he questioned.

He further said the residents, since the last two terms, have been supporting former Olympian thinking being a sportsperson, he understands our needs, but all in vain.

Another panchayat member Paramjeet Singh said: “No government official and the MLA has visited the village once in the last five years. The last we saw him was in 2017, when he came for campaigning.” He further said they had recently put interlock tiles in many streets and the entire expenditure for the same was contributed by residents and NRIs.

Throwing light on the main issues of the village, the residents said drugs, bad roads, lack of proper schools, stray cattle and waste management are the main issues of the residents here for a long time.

They also alleged that not a single penny has been sanctioned to the village in the last five years, and the little development that one sees in the village is all due to NRIs.

Another resident, Brijinder Kaur, said looking at the condition of the village, which had given great sportsmen to the country, no one here is ready to cast their vote in favour of the Congress. She further said only after taking written assurance from the other candidates, they will decide who they will support.

Meanwhile, Education and Sports Minister Pargat Singh said Rs70 crore has been sanctioned for the development of 11 villages, including Sansarpur, and tender for construction of roads, laying sewerage etc has been passed, but the work got delayed due to Covid.

When asked about the boycott and resentment in the residents against him, he said there’s nothing such among the residents and this was all politically motivated. He said he agrees that the construction work has been delayed and roads in many areas due to sewerage work are lying dug up and the residents are facing inconveniences, but the work will be completed very soon.

He further said Sansarpur was the first village in his constituency to get an AstroTurf in the local stadium. “The people of the village have seen my work, and I am sure I will again win from here with a thumping majority.”

#PargatSingh

