No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 7

Though the state government has introduced animal birth control (ABC) scheme to curb the stray dog menace, lack of co-ordination between the municipal corporation (MC) and the Veterinary Department has led to increase in the canine population. The ABC programme is yet to be initiated in the city.

Dr GS Bedi, Director, Veterinary Department, visited the city yesterday, but he held no meeting with the MC to discuss the stray dog issue.

Amit Kumar Panchal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner-cum-ADC, Phagwara, said he was not aware about Dr Bedi’s visit to the city. Panchal said the MC was working on the ABC programme and launch it soon to sterilise stray dogs and provide relief to residents from the menace.

More than 4,000 stray dogs roaming in the city spread fear among residents. Morning walkers are forced to carry stick in their hands to save themselves from stray dogs.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Lehimber Ram said, “At least 10 persons are treated for stray dog bites at the Civil Hospital every day.”

