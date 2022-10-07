No fresh Covid cases in district

Jalandhar: No new cases of Covid were reported here on Thursday. The Covid tally therefore remained at 81,071. As many as 79,084 people have recovered from Covid while there are four active cases in the district. No new death was reported and the deceased tally remained at 1,983. TNS
Half-day schools in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: DM Sandeep Hans declared half day on October 7 in all government or semi-government schools, colleges, educational institutions of the district. The order was issued keeping in mind the religious sentiments of the public owing to the “Shobhayatra” on the birthday day of Bhagwan Valmiki. OC
Five-day fishery training camp
Hoshiarpur: A five-day fishery training camp will be organised by the Fisheries Department from October 10 at Government Fish Poong Farm, Hariana. Fish Propagation Officer, FBDA, Rohit Bansal said the aspirants could contact him on 9779900655 for registration, information and other queries.
