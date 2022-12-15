No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Jalandhar, December 14
Farmers, under the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, burnt effigies of the Punjab CM, and staged a sit-in at the District Administration Complex as their protest against the state government entered its 19th day today.
Govt indifferent
We have been demanding compensation and jobs for the kin of those killed during the anti-farm law stir, but the government has been indifferent to us. Gurmel Singh, farmer leader
The protesting farmers rued that even though they have been protesting for the past 19 days here at the District Administration Complex, no government authority has even bothered meet up with them to address their concerns.
Farmer leader Gurmel Singh, while addressing the gathering, noted that they have been staging a dharna at the district headquarters since November 26, but that the government is paying no attention towards their demands. While emphasising that their demands are reasonable, he lamented, “We are not demanding anything extraordinary.”
“We have been demanding compensation and jobs for the kin of those killed during the anti-farm law stir. We also want cent per cent subsidy for stubble management and cleaning of river or drain water for the irrigation and relief for crops damaged in floods. Neither the previous government paid heed to our demands nor is the current government paying any attention. So, we are left with no option but to protest,” he added.
The farmers said since the state government had continued to ignore their concerns and demands, they will holding protests at toll plazas from tomorrow.
