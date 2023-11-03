No let-up in stubble burning in district

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, November 2

With a whopping 129 cases of stubble burning reported in Jalandhar in the past two days, the number of total such incidents in the district rose to 301, recorded until Wednesday. With per day cases of fire averaging at 30 earlier, almost 60 fires are now being reported per day in the district.

Smog hits visibility Until October 30, there were 171 stubble burning cases in Jalandhar. The increase in farm fires has also been accompanied by a layer of smog across the district with dusk and dawn, especially marked by a thick layer affecting visibility. Commuting an ordeal I have been setting out of my house early in the morning for a walk and it is getting exceedingly difficult for the past some days. While the oft taken route via Ravidass Chowk is already seeing traffic jams and constant dust due to construction work which chokes commuters, steady smog is now making commute a big challenge. Traffic and smog are making commuting through the main roads an ordeal. — Swati, a resident of Model House area

Motorists have a tough time as smog envelops the city reducing the visibility. As per the CPCB app, the AQI remained at 221 in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

The delayed harvest this year gave way to hope albeit temporarily that stubble burning cases might just get contained significantly this year. The onset of November has, however, brought disappointment. With a barrage of farm fires reported in the hinterland by October-end, the situation looks grim in November, especially in view of the festive season. Additionally, increased traffic and festive rush in the district are going to add to pollution levels in Jalandhar.

Amidst cases of stubble burning, Shahkot consistently tops the list, reporting the most farm fire incidents, with Phillaur and Nakodar following close after.

Till Wednesday evening, 114 stubble fire cases were reported from Shahkot, 92 from Phillaur, 63 from Nakodar, 23 from Jalandhar-2, 9 from Jalandhar-1 and no case from Adampur.

Adampur area has impressively steered clear of burning stubble despite a massive hike in the number of cases in other areas. Until October 30, as many as 73 of the 171 farm fire cases had been reported from Shahkot, 38 from Nakodar, 37 from Phillaur, 20 from Jalandhar-2, 3 from Jalandhar-1 and none from Adampur.

Swati, a resident of Model House area in Jalandhar, said: “I have been setting out of my house early in the morning for a walk and it is getting exceedingly difficult for the past some days. While the oft taken route via Ravidass Chowk is already seeing traffic jams and constant dust due to construction work which chokes commuters, steady smog is now making commute a big challenge. Traffic and smog are making commuting through the main roads an ordeal.”

Sugam Dhir, another resident, said: “The standard of civic amenities in the city is already deteriorating and with the additional onslaught of pollution, citizens have to brace for a nightmarish winter ahead. Garbage mounds, construction dust and smog are making the city uninhabitable with each passing day.”

