 No need to worry about Canada's high visa rejection rate: Consultants : The Tribune India

No need to worry about Canada's high visa rejection rate: Consultants

No need to worry about Canada's high visa rejection rate: Consultants

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, August 29

Even though the reports of dramatic increase in the rejection rate of study visa permits and bulk rejections by the Canadian government in recent days have triggered alarm bells in the state, the visa consultants say there is nothing to worry as of now.

Huge backlog

The Canadian government has a backlog of nearly 2.4 million immigration applications in different categories, including study visa. Until August 3, around 1,80,000 files had been pending for only study visas, of which 44 per cent belonged to India.

Applications now getting accepted

A high pendency rate, staff crunch and fair evaluation are to blame for the current situation. Many deserving students, who were earlier denied visa, reapplied and their applications have been accepted now. — Sumit Jain, ICCRC member

As per information, the rejection rate for students from Punjab and other states of India seeking study visas has risen to over 60 per cent, particularly for those looking to enroll in Canadian universities in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia (BC). There were also reports that the visas of even students with IELTS bands of 6.5 or 7, a decent academic record and a stable financial situation have also been rejected recently.

Sumit Jain, a member of the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) and owner of Jain Overseas in Jalandhar, said: “At present, the Canadian government has a backlog of nearly 2.4 million immigration applications in different categories like study visa permits, PR applications, temporary resident, etc. Until August 3, around 1,80,000 files had been pending for only study visas, of which 44 per cent belonged to India.”

He said a high pendency rate and the lack of fully-trained staff and fair evaluation are to blame for the current situation. “Many deserving students, who were earlier denied visa, had reapplied and their applications have been accepted. So clearly, whatever is happening is due to the huge backlog. We expect the situation to improve by the end of this year or by March 2023,” he added.

Another, Bhavnoor Singh, Managing Director, Pyramid eService said nearly 2.5 lakh students applied for study visas for Canada in 2021. “In 2022, we were anticipating a similar number. However, the number of applicants has almost tripled this year,” he added.

He said with such a high rate of pendency and fresh applications being filed in bulk, the situation has become tricky. “But students in Punjab need not worry, instead focus on achieving strong academic records and good bands in IELTS — the key factor Canadian authorities consider,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Toronto-based visa consultant, who wished not to be named said, apart from high pendency, there are many other factors contributing to the rejection rate. “The fraud documentation by students in some cases, licensing issues with certain private colleges, and rising cases of gang wars involving Punjabi men in Canada, are also some of the reasons contributing to the trend”. He said the sad part is that because of such incidents, even deserving students were facing problems and their visas were getting rejected. “Only way to get a Canadian visa is a good IELTS and academic score. Students must not indulge in unfair practices in order to get a visa, rather work on their language proficiency and skills,” he added.

He also said recently an advisory pertaining to new admissions and delay in visa approval has been issued. “We expect the situation will soon approve”, he added.

#Canada #ielts

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Akash gets Jio, Isha retail, Anant energy

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road