No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

Even as no nomination paper was filed for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat on Day 1 today, an Independent candidate filed his papers from the Hoshiarpur seat.

Rohit Kumar, a pharmacist by profession with total assets of Rs 21,000, entered into election fray from Hoshiarpur. Most party candidates from Jalandhar are learnt to be preparing to file their papers on Friday. AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu is expected to file his papers on May 13 and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to accompany him.

Meanwhile, a 2009-batch IRS officer Madhav Deshmukh, who was appointed as Expenditure Monitor by the Election Commission of India for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, along with District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal, today held a meeting with the flying squad, static surveillance, video surveillance, video viewing and accounting teams.

He instructed all monitoring teams to keep a strict vigil over the election activities being carried out by political parties and candidates.

Dr Aggarwal said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, district-level expenditure monitoring cell, media certification and monitoring cell, video viewing teams, accounting teams and assistant expenditure monitors had been deployed so as to keep a track of election-related expenses incurred by candidates besides ensuring implementation of model code of conduct.

Earlier, the Expenditure Observer also said the election expenditure limit for each candidate for the Lok Sabha elections had been fixed at Rs 95 lakh. Amarjit Bains, MC Additional Commissioner-cum-Nodal Officer of the district-level expenditure monitoring cell, assistant returning officers and members of the monitoring teams were also present on this occasion.

BJP, SAD candidates to open election office

Phagwara: The election office of BJP candidate from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency Anita Som Parkash will open at “Janta-Ki-Rasoi” in Phagwara on Wednesday, said former Mayor Arun Khosla. Meanwhile, the election office of SAD candidate Sohan Singh Thandal will also open at Phagwara with a religious path of Shri Sukhmani Sahib on Wednesday, said SAD leader Ranjit Singh Khurana. — OC

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha