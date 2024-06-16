No nomination filed till Day 2

Jalandhar, June 15
Though today was the second day for filing of nomination papers for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, no candidate filed his/her paper till Saturday.
No political party has announced its candidate for the bypoll. All parties have almost finalised their candidates, but are perhaps delaying the announcement since no nominations are to be filed on Sunday and Monday (on account of Eid). The Congress has left the entire decision upon its former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP-elect Charanjit S Channi. Other parties too have already held meetings and taken a call internally. The nominations are to be filed till June 21.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia
Japan opts to toe position maintained by America on Ukraine ...
Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting PM Modi at G7 Summit in Italy
The meeting, which took place in Apulia, southern Italy, is ...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
After Mohan Bhagwat’s barbs, RSS to regroup with BJP for UP Assembly bypoll battle
Sangh leader had flagged the need for humility
Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today, 3rd meet in three days
The first J-K review was held by PM Narendra Modi on Thursda...