No nomination filed till Day 2

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 15

Though today was the second day for filing of nomination papers for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, no candidate filed his/her paper till Saturday.

No political party has announced its candidate for the bypoll. All parties have almost finalised their candidates, but are perhaps delaying the announcement since no nominations are to be filed on Sunday and Monday (on account of Eid). The Congress has left the entire decision upon its former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP-elect Charanjit S Channi. Other parties too have already held meetings and taken a call internally. The nominations are to be filed till June 21.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.