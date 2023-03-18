 No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant : The Tribune India

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

Nearly 2,000 employees of aided schools in the state and 300 in Jalandhar await their salaries since December as the grant for their salaries has not been released by the Education Department.

200 dist teachers await salary

In Jalandhar, there are 50 aided schools which have nearly 300 employees of whom, over 200 are teachers. Across the state, there are as many as 400 aided schools and 2,000 employees working in these schools

In view of this, the Aided School Employees’ Association today demanded that the government clear their dues at the earliest. The members said they hadn’t received DA (Dearness allowance) for the past four years. Nor had they yet received the benefits of the 6th pay commission.

Don’t see an early resolution

For the past four years, we have been getting neither the DA nor the benefits of the 6th Pay Commission nor the pay hike. On top of it, we now await our salaries since December. We fear if these are not released soon, the matter will be delayed till June. Manish Aggarwal, Secretary, Aided School Employees Association

Aided School Employees Association President Baldev Singh and state press secretray Manish Aggarwal demanded that the education minister of the state direct the DPI secondary regarding the same and get the grant of the aided schools be released.

Across the state, there are 400 aided schools and 2,000 employees in these schools.

Members of the Aided School Employees Association said, “It has been a year since the AAP government came to power, but the party did not stay true to its promises and aided schools languish yet again. The stepmotherly treatment to aided schools continues. In the past four years, Aided school employees have received neither DA installments nor the benefits of the 6th Pay Commission. The situation currently is that the grant for salaries has also not been released from the DPI office since December 2022. If the Education Department does not release the grant in the coming two days, then aided school employees will have to wait a long time.”

