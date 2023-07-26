No possession yet, flat & plot allottees protest against JIT

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 25

Members of Surya Enclave and Surya Enclave Extension Welfare Society, Bibi Bhani Complex Association, Indrapuram Welfare and Development Society, Guru Gobind Singh Avenue Welfare Society and Shree Hare Krishna and Dr B R Ambedkar Tower Association jointly held a protest against the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) here on Tuesday morning.

Despite rain, members holding umbrellas sat on a dharna outside the office of JIT for nearly two hours, demanding refund of the principal amount paid to Trust for the flats and plots, the possession of which they haven’t received till date. They said they have won cases against the JIT in the District and State Consumer Commissions, which ordered the Trust to refund the amount with interest, but still, it is not complying with the orders.

ML Sehgal, an allottee, said despite repeated requests and meetings with JIT officials, administration and ministers, the JIT had miserably failed to remove illegal encroachments from Surya Enclave Extension, which was the main hurdle behind allottees not getting the possession of their plots even after a decade.

“The JIT has committed a big fraud with the people. Even after paying lakhs, we have neither received possession nor refund and not a single penny has been spent on development work,” he added.

Darshan Ahuja, President of Bibi Bhani Complex Association said, “Most of the allottees of these residential schemes belong to economically weaker sections and had taken loans to pay for the property. Though they have been asked to receive the possession at Bibi Bhani Complex, their flats are not worth living. The entire complex had turned into a hub of anti-social elements, and many flats had been illegally occupied by the migrants, but JIT seems least bothered. Thus, we demand that our money should be returned with complete interest.”