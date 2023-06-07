Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 6

Residents of the Bhagat Singh Colony are a harried lot as there is no respite from the perennial problem of sewage overflows. Roads and vacant plots in the area are often inundated with the water overflowing from sewage, raising a foul smell. The accumulation of dirty water in puddles also aids the breeding of mosquitoes, and subsequently, it raises the risk of spread of vector-borne diseases.

Pankaj Mehta, a local resident, stressed the enormity of the problem, saying, “There has been no respite from sewage overflows for the past four months. If the sewer lines are not repaired promptly, it would only get worse.”

Mehta noted, “Due to some issues in the sewer lines, the entire water flow from Sodal is being redirected to the Bhagat Singh Colony, which exacerbates the problem.”

Other local residents voiced similar concerns, highlighting the deteriorating living standards and the adverse effects of sewage overflows on their health. “Children are unable to play outdoors due to the unsanitary conditions. The neighbourhood has become a breeding ground for disease-carrying mosquitoes,” another resident complained.

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said, “The corporation is well aware of the problem and is committed to resolving it promptly.”

He has attributed the perennial issue to sewer chokes triggered by the careless disposal of items, among other factors.

Water stagnation raises fear of vector-borne diseases