No stopping this ambitious 67-yr-old athlete from Goraya

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, February 27

“Mera target international level te khedna hai, jado takk main international nahee khedni, ohdo takk koi break nai laini, (I want to play at the international level, and I won’t take any break until I achieve my goal),” says an ambitious 67 years old Balwinder Singh, who remained a Sepoy in the Army from 1973-1980.

Singh recently won two medals at the National Masters Athletic Championship that was held in Kurukshetra from February 16-19. He won two bronze medals in 100-m race and long jump events.

Singh, who belongs to Moron village in Goraya and now lives in Phagwara, is so passionate for sports that he practices really hard for hours on a daily basis. Now the athlete will be participating in another national level tournament in Bangalore for which he will be leaving on March 24.

During the conversation with The Tribune, Singh specially mentioned Guru Arjan Dev Kabaddi Academy Bilga. “The club sponsors me whenever I go to play any sport,” he says. His sons and daughters are settled abroad while Singh lives with his wife here. “She takes care of my diet properly. It’s only because of her support and my parents blessings that I have reached here,” he shares.