No stubble burning case in two districts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

After days of raging farm fires in Jalandhar and Kapurthala, not a single case of stubble burning was reported in the two districts today.

The average air quality index (AQI) witnessed a low of 180 for the day today as the Jalandhar received fresh showers. The day’s maximum AQI, however, was 348.

Until yesterday, 908 farm fires were reported in Jalandhar. In Kapurthala, 903 stubble burning cases were reported till Thursday.

The teams of the Police Department are carrying out regular drives to educate farmers about the harmful effects of farm fires. The teams are also visiting villages to check farm fire incidents.

