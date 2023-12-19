No-tolerance zones set up to manage traffic

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 18

Continuing to experiment new plans for traffic management, Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma has started the process of creating some ‘no-tolerance zones’ wherein parking of vehicles and pushcarts would not be allowed.

He said the area of Jalandhar Police Commissionerate had been divided into zones.

“Four zone in charges have also been appointed and no-tolerance zones have been created in their respective zones. No vehicle or rehri (pushcarts) will be allowed to be parked on the road,” he said.

The CP said: “As of now, we have lodged five FIRs against violators, seized the goods of vendors and issued 80 notices under Section 144 of the CrPC. The investigation is underway”.

He said: “In future, we will take strict legal action against those who fail to comply with the rules”.

The CP has asked shopkeepers to keep their goods inside the shops so that the general public does not face any inconvenience.