Nobel school gets New Principal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Nobel School appointed Sangeet Kumar as principal. He received a warm welcome from chairman CL Kochhar, managing director Kumar Shiv Kochhar and staff of the school. Sangeet Kumar holds a number of degrees, including MSc, MPhil, MTech and BEd, and has vast teaching and administrative experience of over 18 years. He shared his vision for the school and students, “As the new principal, I look forward to experiencing an amazing opportunity where my passion can inspire unique teaching and learning endeavours and build a healthy relationship with staff members.”

INVESTITURE CEREMONY held

New students council was formed for the session 2023-24 at an investiture ceremony at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The students council is instrumental in developing responsibility and leadership among the students as they take on important positions to oversee the smooth functioning of various arenas of school discipline and administration. The students stepped proudly on stage to the beat of the school band to receive their badges of honour, recognition and responsibility. The new school head Boy, Jayant, and head girl, Sameeksha, took their oath of responsibility. Sehajpal Singh and Shambhavi were selected as junior head boy and junior head girl, respectively. Principal Sonia Mago donned the badges on the new office-bearers.

Earth Day at MLU DAV Colleg

Earth Day is celebrated annually. The purpose of the day is to honour the achievements of the environmental movement and raise awareness about the need to protect the earth’s natural resources for future generations. Under the sincere counsel of MLU DAV College principal Kiranjeet Randhawa, a seminar was organised to celebrate Earth Day. Students recited poems explaining the contribution of Mother Earth which fulfills our needs. Addressing the students, Kiranjeet Randhawa highlighted the points raised by the speakers and said the day celebrates the environmental protection movement by raising awareness about pollution and ways to maintain a clean habitat, not just for the current, but also for the coming generations. "We can practice the three Rs: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. We should also plant more trees. By growing our own food organically and by switching off electricity when not required, we can contribute to the preservation of Mother Earth," she said

Plantation drive organised

Under ‘Disha- an Initiative’ run by the Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, a ‘Go Green’ message was given in five schools of Innocent Hearts (Green Model Town, Loharan, Nurpur Road, Cantt.-Jandiala Road, and Kapurthala Road). Many activities were organised for the students of Eco Club on ‘Earth Day’. Grade VI students took out a rally and gave a message to plant more and more trees for the conservation of nature. Charts and flashcards related to this topic were also made, with beautiful messages about the protection of the earth. Along with this, they participated in the plantation drive and planted plants that provide oxygen round the clock and medicinal plants like tulsi, aloe vera, and cactus. Along with the plantation, the students of the Eco Club went to each class and gave the message of ‘Go Green’ to other students by telling them the importance of trees and plants. The ‘Heal the Earth’ activity was organised for the children at InnoKids, in which children were motivated to protect the environment and keep the earth clean. On this occasion, children made paper bags and learned gift wrapping from old newspapers to save the environment by stopping the use of plastic bags. / OC

