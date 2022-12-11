Nod to Rs 1.64-crore aid for construction workers in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 10

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh on Saturday said as many as 729 applications of construction workers have been approved by the district administration for financial assistance worth Rs 1.64 crore in the past one month.

The DC said these applications were approved for providing financial aid under the construction workers’ welfare schemes of the state government being run effectively by the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, Labour Department.

Holding a review meeting with officials of the Labour Department, the DC said the scheme was aimed at helping the construction workers with various financial benefits. Singh further said the scheme covered various aspects to help the families of construction workers, including stipends, LTC, shagun at marriage, ex gratia, help for cremation and medical treatment, pension for mentally retardation, delivery benefit, etc.

Besides others, a sum of Rs 68,87,006 has been approved for the stipend of children of 630 construction workers. Similarly, Rs 11,06,000 for 26 shagun cases, Rs 78 lakh for 36 ex-gratia cases, Rs 6 lakh for 30 funeral cases, Rs 16,000 for four LTC cases, and a financial aid of Rs 60,000 has been approved for the welfare of mentally disabled children.

The DC stated that all these cases had been approved during the past one month by the district-level committee constituted under the scheme. He also mentioned that all approved cases were referred to the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board for the payment and the benefit amount was directly transferred into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

The DC also directed the officials of the Labour Department to hold maximum camps in the district to enroll more eligible beneficiaries under this programme. He appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to get themselves registered under the scheme to avail the benefit of this welfare programme.