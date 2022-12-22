North India Karate Championship: Panjab University regional centre’s Aaditya wins silver

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 21

Karateka Aaditya Bakshi, a student of BA, LLB at Panjab University’s Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre (PUSSGRC), won a silver and bronze medal in the North India Karate Championship held in Delhi recently.

Felicitating Aaditya on his success, Dr HS Bains, Director, PUSSGRC, said the success of Aaditya had brought laurels to the institution.

He said apart from providing better academic environment and facilities to the students in PUSSGRC, every possible effort is made for their all-round development.

He congratulated Aaditya and his coach, international karate instructor Sensei Jagmohan Vij for this success. Students Welfare in-charge Dr Brajesh Sharma and sports in-charge Prof Savita Grover also congratulated Aditya.