Campus notes

North Zone Kho-Kho Championship

North Zone Kho-Kho Championship

Kho-Kho players of DAV University with the trophy in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: DAV University organised North Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho (M) Championship. Event ran for three days in which 27 teams participated. In the closing ceremony, Arjuna Awardee Prof. (Dr.) Dalel Singh Chauhan was invited as the chief guest who was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi. The Champions’ trophy was bagged by DAV University, Jalandhar, the first runner up was Panjab University, Chandigarh, second runner up trophy won by Punjabi University, Patiala. Fourth place was bagged by MDU, Rohtak. Best Chaser trophy was awarded to Naveen Kumar from DAV University, Jalandhar.

Awareness on Zero Discrimination Day

Equal Opportunity Cell, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, organised an awareness campaign on ‘Zero discrimination day’. Students and faculty members took oath for stopping discrimination in order to celebrate diversity and reject discrimination in all forms .During this event various activities like poster making and slogan writing for students were also organized.Sukhbir Singh Chatha, (Director Academic Affairs,) Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, and Dr RS Deol (Deputy Director) motivated the students to enforce zero discrimination among society.

Webinar on Career in Sports

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a national webinar on ‘Career opportunities in physical education and sports. The webinar was organised by Department of Physical Education. Dr Gaurav Dureja Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education-Teacher Education Learning and Research, Post-Graduate Government College, Chandigarh was the resource person. Dr Dureja enlightened the participants about career opportunities in physical education and sports and highlighted about different professional degrees in the field of physical education and sports.

session on Online Capacity Building

Under the aegis of DAV Centre for Academic Excellence, an Online Capacity Building Training Webinar was organised for the teachers of DAV Schools of Jalandhar Zone under the guidance of Dr. Rashmi Vij of Jalandhar Zone. The webinar coordinated by the Cluster Head Yogesh Gambhir and coordinator Cinny Malhotra. The webinar was held as per the needs of all the subjects for the teachers of Classes 6th-12th. The topics were differential assessment, analysis of the question paper and marking scheme, use of various apps etc. The topics were discussed in interactive manner and suggestions were shared.

Students clear CA Examination

Seven students from B.Com of PG Department of Commerce and Management Apeejay College of Fine Arts cleared CA exam and brought laurels to their college. They made their parents feel proud. Principal Dr.Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students for their achievement and wished them to continue their hard work in future for further success. She also congratulated the Department Head Dr Monika Mogla and Dr Manisha Sharma for providing proper guidance to the students. The students included Nishtha Mahajan, Hitasha Gandotra, Shivansh Bhalla, Mugdha Mahajan, Tanika Bajaj, Ashmeet Singh and Tejaswani Nanda.

KMV’s chem-innovesta

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an inter-college event “Chem-Innovesta-2022” to manifest creativity and imagination of students for chemical experiments using things easily available at home. The goal of the competition was to encourage creativity and disruptiveness of smart home solution idea, thoughtfulness and depth of explanation and feasibility of things. Total 155 students and 15 faculty members participated in this competition from all over India. Their knowledge was assessed by various fun quizzes using menti and jamboard apps. Students and faculties participated in this online quiz with full enthusiasm and zeal and all the participants also received e-certificates.

CME on blood donation

To promote the cause of voluntary blood donation and to ensure supply of safe blood to the patients, a state level CME was organised by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (ISBTI), Punjab Chapter in collaboration with GNA University under the patronage of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Dr. V. K. Rattan, VC, GNA University and Dr.Kulbir Kaur (National Deputy President, ISBTI) at GNA University, Phagwara, under the theme “Safe Blood Starts With Voluntary Blood Donation.” Former Lieut Governor, Puducherry, Iqbal Singh, inaugurated the conference. During his address to the delegates, he said, “Volunteer blood donation not only helps in saving human lives but it is also the noblest way to strengthen communal harmony, national integration and secularism in the country.” The 107th time blood donor Charanjiv Singh Lalli from Jalandhar was also felicitated among the other NGOs in this meet.

NSS activity at apeejay college

The NSS Volunteers of Apeejay College of Fine Arts participated in an anti-drug movement started by Narcotics Control Bureau, Government of India, by taking e-pledge with the aim to stay away from drugs and other harmful intoxicants and also to aware other people of the same. In total, 73 students participated in it. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said the involvement of youth in such activities is very essential for it enables them to choose and follow the right path in life and should not get influenced by the practitioners of it. She appreciated Dr. Simkee Dev, Dean NSS, for involving students in this activity and showing them the right path.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

2
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

3
Nation ukraine crisis

'Will help stranded neighbours too', says PM Modi; speaks to Romanian, Slovak counterparts, thanks them for rescue assistance

4
Trending

This was Shah Rukh Khan's advice to Deepika Padukone when the actor was told to get breast implants at 18 years as she entered Bollywood

5
World

Ceasefire talks held at Belarus border as Ukrainian civilians die in Russian assaults

6
Nation

What makes Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

7
Nation

Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till further orders: DGCA

8
Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar is Farhan Akhtar's 'problem', says Rhea Chakraborty, posts unseen pictures from their wedding

9
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

10
Entertainment

Now, Katrina Kaif in Kangana Ranaut's firing line, 'Lock Upp' host tells Raveena Tandon nobody can perform on 'tip tip barsa paani' like her; 'perfect art of slapping with words', comes the reply

Don't Miss

View All
‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukrain hospital
World

A shelling, a young girl, and hopeless moments in a Ukraine hospital

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death
Haryana

3 employees of Gurugram CNG pump hacked to death

Kohli makes young fans’ day with autographs at Mohali
Chandigarh

Virat Kohli makes young fans' day with autographs at Mohali

Taxi drivers cancel rides on this stretch in peak hours
Chandigarh

Taxi drivers cancel rides on Chandigarh-Zirakpur stretch in peak hours

Asia’s biggest wetland on ventilator
Punjab

Asia's biggest wetland Keshopur chamb on ventilator

Top Stories

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

UNGA calls for ceasefire as Moscow, Kyiv agree to another round of talks

India abstains from second UN vote on Ukraine

4 ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Ukraine crisis: 4 Indian ministers head to conflict zone for rescue

Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh w...

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Ukraine crisis: Stranded students face 'racial abuse'

700 ‘stuck’ in hostels in sub-zero temperatures

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

20 from Muktsar stuck, parents claim varsity, MEA ignored warning

Stay calm and don't exhibit aggression at railway stations: ...

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

GDP grows at 5.4%, fresh risks emerge

Higher prices of crude oil and commodities after invasion of...

Cities

View All

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

A budding boxer from Chohan village making great strides

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

Capital’s rape graph keeps rising, most victims targets of men known to them

90 pc adolescents in 15-18 age group administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Delhi

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Left seeks safe repatriation of students stranded in Ukraine

Grocery store found selling expired food products in Hoshiarpur raid

Busy Kapurthala road a nightmare for commuters

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

No fresh case in Patiala district after 2 months

Hotels get notices for not following fire safety norms

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University

Students present skit to protect environment