North Zone Kho-Kho Championship

Jalandhar: DAV University organised North Zone Inter-University Kho-Kho (M) Championship. Event ran for three days in which 27 teams participated. In the closing ceremony, Arjuna Awardee Prof. (Dr.) Dalel Singh Chauhan was invited as the chief guest who was welcomed by Vice Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi. The Champions’ trophy was bagged by DAV University, Jalandhar, the first runner up was Panjab University, Chandigarh, second runner up trophy won by Punjabi University, Patiala. Fourth place was bagged by MDU, Rohtak. Best Chaser trophy was awarded to Naveen Kumar from DAV University, Jalandhar.

Awareness on Zero Discrimination Day

Equal Opportunity Cell, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, Jalandhar, organised an awareness campaign on ‘Zero discrimination day’. Students and faculty members took oath for stopping discrimination in order to celebrate diversity and reject discrimination in all forms .During this event various activities like poster making and slogan writing for students were also organized.Sukhbir Singh Chatha, (Director Academic Affairs,) Dr SK Sood, Director, LKCTC, and Dr RS Deol (Deputy Director) motivated the students to enforce zero discrimination among society.

Webinar on Career in Sports

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a national webinar on ‘Career opportunities in physical education and sports. The webinar was organised by Department of Physical Education. Dr Gaurav Dureja Assistant Professor, Department of Physical Education-Teacher Education Learning and Research, Post-Graduate Government College, Chandigarh was the resource person. Dr Dureja enlightened the participants about career opportunities in physical education and sports and highlighted about different professional degrees in the field of physical education and sports.

session on Online Capacity Building

Under the aegis of DAV Centre for Academic Excellence, an Online Capacity Building Training Webinar was organised for the teachers of DAV Schools of Jalandhar Zone under the guidance of Dr. Rashmi Vij of Jalandhar Zone. The webinar coordinated by the Cluster Head Yogesh Gambhir and coordinator Cinny Malhotra. The webinar was held as per the needs of all the subjects for the teachers of Classes 6th-12th. The topics were differential assessment, analysis of the question paper and marking scheme, use of various apps etc. The topics were discussed in interactive manner and suggestions were shared.

Students clear CA Examination

Seven students from B.Com of PG Department of Commerce and Management Apeejay College of Fine Arts cleared CA exam and brought laurels to their college. They made their parents feel proud. Principal Dr.Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students for their achievement and wished them to continue their hard work in future for further success. She also congratulated the Department Head Dr Monika Mogla and Dr Manisha Sharma for providing proper guidance to the students. The students included Nishtha Mahajan, Hitasha Gandotra, Shivansh Bhalla, Mugdha Mahajan, Tanika Bajaj, Ashmeet Singh and Tejaswani Nanda.

KMV’s chem-innovesta

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised an inter-college event “Chem-Innovesta-2022” to manifest creativity and imagination of students for chemical experiments using things easily available at home. The goal of the competition was to encourage creativity and disruptiveness of smart home solution idea, thoughtfulness and depth of explanation and feasibility of things. Total 155 students and 15 faculty members participated in this competition from all over India. Their knowledge was assessed by various fun quizzes using menti and jamboard apps. Students and faculties participated in this online quiz with full enthusiasm and zeal and all the participants also received e-certificates.

CME on blood donation

To promote the cause of voluntary blood donation and to ensure supply of safe blood to the patients, a state level CME was organised by the Indian Society of Blood Transfusion and Immunohematology (ISBTI), Punjab Chapter in collaboration with GNA University under the patronage of Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Dr. V. K. Rattan, VC, GNA University and Dr.Kulbir Kaur (National Deputy President, ISBTI) at GNA University, Phagwara, under the theme “Safe Blood Starts With Voluntary Blood Donation.” Former Lieut Governor, Puducherry, Iqbal Singh, inaugurated the conference. During his address to the delegates, he said, “Volunteer blood donation not only helps in saving human lives but it is also the noblest way to strengthen communal harmony, national integration and secularism in the country.” The 107th time blood donor Charanjiv Singh Lalli from Jalandhar was also felicitated among the other NGOs in this meet.

NSS activity at apeejay college

The NSS Volunteers of Apeejay College of Fine Arts participated in an anti-drug movement started by Narcotics Control Bureau, Government of India, by taking e-pledge with the aim to stay away from drugs and other harmful intoxicants and also to aware other people of the same. In total, 73 students participated in it. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said the involvement of youth in such activities is very essential for it enables them to choose and follow the right path in life and should not get influenced by the practitioners of it. She appreciated Dr. Simkee Dev, Dean NSS, for involving students in this activity and showing them the right path.