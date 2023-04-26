 Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation : The Tribune India

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation

Reply sought in 24 hours over remarks against congress in April 21 speech

Notice to Kejriwal for model code violation


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 25

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been issued a show-cause notice for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct. Kejriwal, during his visit to the city on April 21, had said in a speech that “if you vote for the

Congress, what will be your benefit? It is our government in Punjab, it is us who would get the work done. You have to come to us for your work”. The Delhi Chief Minister has been asked to reply within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a reply has been sought from Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains after a complaint was filed against him. As per the information received from EC officials, the complaint against him was slightly ambiguous in nature, so a reply has been sought so that he could substantiate his stand. Assistant Returning Officer 35 Jalandhar Central Vikas Hira confirmed the development.

“A show-cause notice has been issued to Arvind Kejriwal. But in the case of Harjot Bains, there is no show-cause notice, but just a reply has been sought,” he said.

