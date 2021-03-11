Notorious drug peddler nabbed with 1-kg heroin in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

Continuing its spree against drug peddlers in the city, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police today arrested notorious drug peddler with 1.05 kg heroin, one .32 bore country-made weapon, three live cartridges, Rs 1.72 lakh drug money and a motorcycle (PB 08 CU 3581).

Describing it as a big catch, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Toor, accompanied by DCP Jakiran Singh Teja, said the notorious smuggler has been identified as Deepak Kapoor, alias Deepua, a resident of Gandhi camp locality. He said Deepak (38), a school dropout, was in drug trade since long and currently on bail in two cases under the NDPS Act registered at Lalru (Mohali) and Sadar Police station, Jalandhar.

Toor said the police got a tip off that Deepu was scheduled to give consignment of drug to someone on road stretching from Babu Jagjiwan Ram Chowk to Ghah Mandi. The police laid a trap after which Deepu was arrested from near Babu Jagjiwan Ram Chowk.

He said a case has been registered against him under Section 21, 61-85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Police Division No. 5. Toor said the police was further investigating the case to trace the forward and backward linkages of Deepu to bust the entire network.

The CP said in past 24 hours, 11 more drug peddlers have been arrested by police with consignments of drugs. He said this campaign would continue in the coming days with the support of people.