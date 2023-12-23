Novel project ‘Wings’ for special kids

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

Cabinet Minister Punjab Bram Shankar Jimpa on Thursday inaugurated a unique project ‘Wings’ started by the District Red Cross Society for special children. Under the project, special children are provided canteens to operate in three educational institutions, besides the office of the District Red Cross Society in Hoshiarpur.

These ‘Special Canteens’have been opened to make them self-reliant. Jimpa boosted the morale of special children by inaugurating four canteens at the District Red Cross Society Office, Government College, Government ITI and Panjab University Swami Sarvanand Giri Regional Centre. On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal was also present.

