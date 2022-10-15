Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 14

The Department of Governance Reforms has tried to ease the difficulty of residents visiting Sewa Kendras frequently to obtain the certificates ir documents issued through the e-Sewa Punjab portal. Henceforth, these certificates/documents will be sent to their mobile phones or e-mails by a web link, Nawanshahr DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said today.

“Earlier, whenever the documents related to any service sought through the Sewa Kendra or e-Sewa portal were prepared, holograms were pasted over it apart from physical signatures at the time of service delivery. Now, resolving the problem of people coming to the Sewa Kendras repeatedly, the government has given them the facility to download their service-related certificates or documents on their mobiles/computers while sitting at home,” the DC informed the residents.

He said according to the instructions issued by the Punjab Government, now there will be no need for any physical signature, stamp or hologram on the certificates/documents to be digitally signed through the e-Sewa portal.

The Deputy Commissioner said the verification or authentication of digitally signed certificates or documents through the e-Seva portal can be done by entering the serial number of the document on the web link http://esewa.punjab.gov.in/certificate verification or by scanning the QR code available on the document.

“If any discrepancy is found between the details available on the said verification web link and the details entered on the certificate or document, the latter shall be treated as invalid,” he told.

He said any applicant applying for any service at the Sewa Kendra or e-Sewa portal will receive a web link on his/her mobile number and email given in the application after his certificate/document is digitally signed, from which the certificate/document can be downloaded directly.

“The applicant can also take a printout of the certificate/document from his nearest service centre by showing the receipt,” he said. Besides, the applicant can also download and print their certificate/document through the ‘Download Your Certificate’ option available on the e-Sewa portal.

He clarified that when the digitally signed certificate or document without hologram would be presented in any government office, the officer/employee concerned cannot ask for a document with physical signature or hologram or stamp.

One can verify its authenticity by scanning the QR code or through the certificate verification link available on the e-Sewa Punjab portal.